AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Mar. 20, 2024): Christian Cage quits

AEW Dynamite (Mar. 20, 2024) emanated from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show featured Adam Copeland winning TNT gold by making Christian Cage quit, Kazuchika Okada dethroning Eddie Kingston, Mercedes Moné in the crosshairs, and more.

AEW ran a double-header with Dynamite and Rampage. This recap will cover the Dynamite episode. For the Rampage recap, click here. Catch up on all the details from both shows with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

“I quit”

Adam Copeland ended his current feud with Christian Cage in an “I quit” match for the TNT Championship. Copeland’s trusty invention Spike played a role in the finish. Get hyped.

The big fight feel was in the air as the Toronto crowd rocked hard. The match opened with brawling through the venue from a hockey fight in the penalty box to stumbling into the women’s bathroom. Copeland brought out ladders for creative slams onto the steel. Christian landed a flying crossbody onto Copeland into a table. They even collided into a double spear. When Christian tried to bail, Copeland gave chase to catapult his nemesis off stage.

The one-on-one fight turned into gang warfare. Mama Wayne swung a hockey stick into Copeland’s giblets. The action progressed for a conchairto attempt with a barbed wire chair, but Copeland escaped that sticky situation safely. The challenger roared back with a hockey stick crossface submission and a garrote choke.

Christian was close to quitting, but Nick Wayne and Killswitch (aka Luchasaurus) ran in to help their father. Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic joined the fun, and they came packing heat. Copeland planted the dino with an Impaler DDT onto the barbed wire chair. Copeland climbed a ladder to dive onto Killswitch and Wayne. The heroes pulled out handcuffs to trap the bad guys in separate corners. Mama Wayne ran away at the threat of being handcuffed.

Christian was cuffed to the corner for the finish. Copeland repeatedly kicked him in the groin. No quit. Copeland brought out Spike (the wooden paddle full of nails) for a shot to the jewels. The Patriarch still refused to quit.

The tipping point was Copeland threatening to bash Christian’s skull with Spike. Christian uttered the two words of defeat, “I quit.”

I have mixed opinions on this bout. On one hand, it was very fun as a spectacle. The action was absolute chaos with a cheeky flair. The extra involvement tied the stories together. The handcuffs were a creative way to cancel out the Patriarchy. The finish was cathartic for Copeland to unload testicular pain. Spike was a weapon of fear, and it paid off as intended. On the other hand, having so many bodies freewheeling sort of diminished the idea of Copeland finally conquering Christian. It makes sense that Christian would cheat and that Copeland would need backup. However, a feud of this magnitude should have a greater sense of finality with a one-on-one finish.

Okada is a champion

It didn’t take long for Kazuchika Okada to become a champion in AEW. In his third week with the company, the Rainmaker defeated Eddie Kingston to win the AEW Continental Championship.

Okada arrived in style driving a Ferrari automobile. That was a nice touch for continuity from prior promos. The Elite demanded Alex Marvez show respect by learning Japanese. Okada’s message was that he is coming for Kingston’s title.

During the Mad King’s entrance, AEW debuted a cool tweak by having Renee Paquette deliver an update like a sideline reporter. The Mad King plans to dispel the myth of Okada.

Also of note, Kingston wore new gear. He kept the bumblebee colors, but he entered wearing a sleeveless robe gimmick and loose pants. It looked like the material could have been velvet, a la George Costanza. Double notation, nobody was allowed ringside due to Continental rules. The Young Bucks rooted for their pal watching the match on a monitor alongside Tony Khan. AEW panned to them a few times for reactions.

The match was a slobberknocker. Kingston opened with thunderous strikes, but Okada outsmarted him on the outside for a DDT on the floor. The big moves were Kingston’s spinning backfist and Okada’s Rainmaker lariat. Kingston dodged a flying attack to uncork his signature strike. Unfortunately for the King of the Underdogs, he was too banged up to make a swift cover. Precious time was squandered, and Okada recovered enough to kick out.

When Okada hammered the Rainmaker, Kingston wisely put his arms up to block. He was still knocked down from the impact, but the damage was minimized.

In the climax, Okada was able to hit the Rainmaker clean for victory. Afterward, PAC entered on stage to imply that he is next for Okada.

Okada hit the right notes when needed to win. He looked like a star, and he also needled heel with cheating tactics, such as grabbing the referee for protection and gouging Kingston in the eyes. Kingston put on a great performance. Despite defeat, he rose to the occasion. There was no hesitation or lack of confidence. Kingston fought aggressively and arguably controlled the pace of the match. He looked like be belonged when facing the best. Compare that to how Kingston was outclassed in skill by Bryan Danielson during their matches. There is an argument to be made that styles make fights. Okada’s skills are different than Danielson’s expertise, so the Rainmaker is a more favorable matchup for Kingston’s strengths. Bottom line is that Kingston’s effort left me wanting more in a positive way. Bring on the rematch.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

Mercedes Moné sparking beef. Mercedes opened the show with a promo mentioning how her career almost ended due to injury. A major setback makes for a major comeback. Mercedes aired a video package to update her time between WWE and AEW.

The CEO has unfinished business with Willow Nightingale, who was Mercedes’ opponent when she suffered the injury. She warned Julia Hart and Skye Blue not to get in her way of wrestling Willow or else there will be a price to pay. Lights out, and the spooky girls went for an ambush. Mercedes was too smart for that and foiled their plan. Hart and Blue grabbed chairs, so Willow and Kris Statlander ran down with chairs as protection. Lights out, lights on. Willow had her chair up in the air ready to strike Mercedes, but she changed her mind. Mercedes took notice of the potential treachery.

That promo functioned to get the wheels turning for Mercedes’ first storyline in AEW. The mention of injury and the video package provided context of the unfinished business with Willow. As for Willow plotting dirty, I didn’t like it. That duplicitous tease was completely against the essence of the Willow character in AEW. It’s like AEW decided to abruptly alter Willow just to shoehorn into Mercedes’ world. However, this could be part of the long game for Willow and Statlander to accept Stokely Hathaway’s influence in cheating. Time will tell.

Backstage, Mercedes and Statlander exchanged pleasantries. It was a different attitude toward Willow. The CEO sassed Willow’s attempt at an apology. This promo piece was more in line with the Willow character we all know.

Hook defeated Jericho. The cold-hearted handsome devil gave Lionheart the Brock Lesnar treatment. Hook dominated Jericho by suplexing him around the ring. It was the first one that did the most damage. Jericho was smashed on his head and neck, and he never quite recovered.

Lionheart showed veteran savvy for minor rallies, however, Hook went back to the suplex train. When Hook secured the Redrum submission, Jericho was able to escape and counter toward the Liontamer. Jericho was unable to secure the hold, and Hook surprised him with an inside cradle to win.

Backstage, Jericho explained how he was impressed by Hook’s performance. Hook lived up to the hype. Jericho teased a proposition for next week.

Wow, Hook kicked Jericho’s ass, and it was a blast. Suplex domination is always a treat. That was a next level booty-kicking to push Hook up the ladder of success. The story was interesting in that the damage from the first suplex truly affected how the match played out. It felt like a real aspect of sports. One thing I didn’t like was Jericho’s lack of ring awareness on the Redrum. Hook grabbed the submission in the corner. Jericho could have easily grabbed the ropes for the break. Instead, he stumbled into the center of the ring. That was the type of moment where Jericho’s experience should have kicked in to show he can actually teach Hook a thing or two.

Bruv! Will Ospreay leaned babyface as a changed man from last time he heeled in Canada. He used to be a naughty boy. Now, his goal is the betterment of AEW with elite wrestling. Ospreay turned his focus to Danielson claiming he couldn’t walk in his shoes. Ospreay touted his credentials surpassing the American Dragon in Japan, then he challenged Katsuyori Shibata to a match next week as a test.

On the surface, that was a strong promo from Ospreay. Energy was high with quality trash-talk, and he upped the ante by calling out Shibata. I have to applaud the competitive chutzpah. Ospreay versus Shibata is going to be dynamite. One problem with the promo though. In my opinion, Ospreay’s speech completely missed the point as a rebuttal. It’s like he only heard, “Can’t walk in my shoes,” and was oblivious to the specific context. Danielson was speaking about Ospreay’s reference of the match being live or die. Danielson has been to death’s door being told he could never wrestle again. Ospreay doesn’t know what that’s like, thus he can’t walk in Danielson’s shoes in that context of live or die.

Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa defeated Toni Storm & Mariah May. Thunder made the hot tag to Purrazzo. During the Virtuosa’s rally, Thunder tagged herself back in. Purrazzo did not appreciate that gesture, and tension simmered. Timeless took control for a running hip attack to Thunder. On a piledriver attempt to finish, La Mera Mera countered for a jackknife pin to win. Purrazzo was still annoyed at the perceived disrespect from Thunder.

Interesting flex in the story. Purrazzo and Thunder both seem to be too proud to work as a team. They share the same goal of winning the world title from Storm. This has the markings of a three-way title defense in the making. Also, shout to May for her spinning side slam. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I love those types of spinning moves.

Swerve Strickland defeated Butcher. Swerve is coming for Samoa Joe. In the meantime, he issued an open challenge. Just make sure to send a big man.

Ask and ye shall receive. Butcher answered the call. He was looking pretty svelte for a burly man. Swerve handled business for the flying double stomp. Instead of finishing on that maneuver, he sent a message to win via short arm scissor style of submission.

Business picked up afterward with not one, but two interruptions to Swerve’s promo. Swerve went from respecting Joe to close to hating him. He won’t stop until he gets another world title shot. Joe mulled over what to do. Logic dictates ignoring Swerve’s pleas, since he already lost in his last shot. The problem is that Swerve still believes the impossible is possible. That kind of hope can spread infectiously to the commoners thinking they could also become champion one day. Joe has to squash that thought experiment, so he’ll give the match to Swerve. Not so fast. Don Callis butt in proposing Konosuke Takeshita wrestle Swerve next week. The implication is an unofficial #1 contender match. AEW signed off on it.

This segment touched all the bases. Swerve earned a strong win to boost his current status. Butcher is no pushover, and yet Swerve steamrolled him. Joe radiated badass vibes with no fear of Swerve. The mere presence of Callis received a thunderous chorus of jeers, and it was glorious. Swerve now has his chance to earn the shot through competition against Takeshita rather than this feeling like a gift just because the storyline points in that direction.

Notes: Adam Cole was disappointed in Wardlow’s failure to win the AEW World Championship. Wardlow had one job and couldn’t get it done. Cole assigned Wardlow a new task. Make sure the Undisputed Kingdom keeps their championships. If he does a good job, then maybe Cole will forgive him. Cole framed his attitude as wanting to push Wardlow to his potential. Damn, that was hot story material. I’m eager to see Wardlow’s response.

Stud of the Show: Hook

So many suplexes that I lost count.

Match of the Night: Kazuchika Okada vs. Eddie Kingston

Engaging flow making it easy to get lost in the action. Kingston brought the ruckus to match Okada’s star power.

Grade: B+

Interesting clashes in the ring with a sprinkling of promos to keep the stories moving forward.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?