Adam Cole has a familiar sounding job for Wardlow

Wardlow wasn’t able to take the AEW World title from Samoa Joe at Big Business, so on the Mar. 20 edition of Dynamite he got a new mission from the leader of Undisputed Kingdom.

Adam Cole chastised the Powerbomb Symphony conductor for failing at his “one job”. Then he gave him a new mission — ensure that the group’s champions (AEW International titleholder Roderick Strong and Ring of Honor Tag champs Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) keep their gold.

Adam Cole has a new mission for Wardlow after suffering a loss to Samoa Joe last week for the #AEW World Title.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/YhFUKUs0FJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

It’s a quality edition of Story Time with Adam Cole BAY BAY. It’s also a familiar role for Wardlow, whose new gig for Undisputed Kingdom sounds a lot like the one he used to do for MJF and The Pinnacle.

And you know what? Why not? That story led to Wardlow being one of AEW’s hottest acts back in 2022. If they can learn from their mistakes, and hopefully not have a bunch of crap go sideways like it did from that year’s Double or Nothing on, maybe they can not only recreate the moment where Mr. Mayhem tells his boss to “take this job and shove it” but also use it to make him a legitimate main eventer this time?

Could also be that the proper use of Wardlow is as a smaller heel’s muscle. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Let us know what you think about Wardlow’s new job for Cole & Undisputed Kingdom in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite (and Rampage) in the following playlist:

The CEO SPEAKS! Mercedes Moné has some unfinished business!

Okada vs Kingston with Eddie’s Continental Championship on the line!

FOR RESPECT! The FTW Champ Hook faces Lionheart Chris Jericho!

The Aerial Assassin, Will Ospreay, looks towards his match at AEW Dynasty!

AEW Women’s Champ Storm & May vs Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa!

Swerve Strickland makes his case for another shot at AEW Champion Samoa Joe!

TNT Champ Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland III! Who said “I QUIT”?

AEW Trios Champs The Acclaimed call out Bullet Club Gold!

World Tag Team Title Tournament WILD CARD! Best Friends vs Callis Family!

Katsuyori Shibata returns to AEW Rampage!

Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita faces Rocky Romero!

Women’s STREET FIGHT! Nightingale & Statlander vs Blue & TBS Champ Hart!

