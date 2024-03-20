Adam Copeland is the TNT champ after making Christian Cage quit

Adam Copeland returned to Toronto on the Mar. 20 edition of Dynamite. He was there for his first match in his hometown since his last WWE match as Edge last August, and to pay off a feud that’s been raging for almost his entire AEW career — and that’s been building for the better part of four decades — against his childhood friend & legendary tag partner-turned-bitter enemy, Christian Cage.

It was a big match, for Cage’s TNT title with an “I Quit” stipulation designed to ensure it ended this chapter of the E & C story. The Coca-Cola Coliseum crowd played along, cheering Copeland’s Maple Leafs-themed gear and only stopping their a capella rendition of “Metalingus” to boo Christian’s entrance.

The veterans delivered what the fans wanted, first with another hockey-themed gimmick/spot...

Hello out there, we're on the air with a hockey fight tonight@RatedRCope and @Christian4Peeps battle in an I Quit match as #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/EfTdqruJef — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

... then by bringing out the plunder as the 6ix chanted “TLC” in reference to the match they helped innovate twenty-plus years ago in WWE.

Cage took some nasty-looking bumps off ladders, but landed the first big shot when he sent a bloody Copeland through a table with a leap from the top turnbuckle.

The Rated R Superstar defiantly told referee Bryce Remsburg he wasn’t quitting, though. Coming out of a commercial break, it was Christian’s turn to tell Remsburg “NO!” after Cope threw him off the stage.

In the build-up to this one, The Patriarch responded to Copeland having Mick Foley’s favorite weapon “Spike” by saying he’d come alone without a crutch. Of course he was lying, and Mother Wayne showed up to low blow Cope with what else... a hockey stick.

Copeland still wouldn’t quit, so Christian brought out a barbed wire-wrapped steel chair to finish the job. It didn’t come into play immediately. Cope almost ended it by choking Cage with the drawstring of his tights, but that brought out the rest of The Patriarchy to attack.

Christian's "family" comes to the rescue#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/yyybPqMKut — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

Two men with their own issues with Christian & company — Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic Matt Menard — made the save, and Killswitch did end up taking a bump on the barbed-wire chair. The former Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne ended up handcuffed to the ropes, and Nick’s mom bailed.

That left Cage alone to get handcuffed in another corner. And to take repeated kicks below the belt. And a shot from Foley’s nail-covered 2x4 to the nether regions.

Spike meet Christian Cage



Christian Cage meet Spike#AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage are LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/Ynutv8ySuG — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

Christian then finally quit to save himself from a headshot with “Spike”, ending this program as Adam Copeland’s second TNT title reign begins.

