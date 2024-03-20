Chris Jericho elevates a young AEW talent

Last week, Chris Jericho said that “contrary to popular belief” he has elevated the younger stars he’s worked with at AEW.

Tonight (Mar. 20), Jericho’s program with HOOK brought us a one-on-one match between the two. He spent most of it getting suplexed all over the ring by the FTW champion.

Jericho fought back, hitting a Lionsault to gain control of the match... for a moment. After failing to get the Liontamer/Walls of Jericho locked in, the veteran went for a hurricanrana from the top rope. HOOK countered into Redrum, but while Le Champion broke the hold, he found himself on the wrong end of a roll-up a moment later.

Smart ass headlines aside, the fist bump after HOOK’s first pinfall victory (every previous one was by submission with Redrum) demonstrated that the story of this mutual respect association isn’t over.

Jericho said he has a proposition for HOOK next week on Dynamite. Will that be a team-up, or a series of matches where Chris can get his win back?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/NwWI1zaDOk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

