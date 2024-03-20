Okada wins his first AEW title, and already has a challenger for it

Kazuchika Okada has his first singles match as a member of the AEW roster on the Mar. 20 Dynamite from Toronto. It was against Eddie Kingston, for Kingston’s AEW Continental championship.

That didn’t bode well for Eddie, and we don’t just mean because he was pinned by Okada (after a Young Bucks low blow) in a trios match last Wednesday. The good news for Kingston is that the match was contested under “Continental Classic Rules”, meaning Okada’s Elite teammates Matthew & Nicholas Jackson couldn’t be at ringside or get involved. The EVPs were sitting with Tony Khan as Okada’s personal producers, though.

EVPs VERY happy as Okada dictates the pace as #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/mqueTLr7Nu — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

Eddie got the upper-hand early with some stiff champs, but the Japanese star feigned a shoulder injury to hit a DDT and take control before the commercial break.

While the announce crew educated North American audiences about Okada’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling resume (namely that he spent more than five years with that promotion’s top title across his various reigns), the Mad King mounted a few comebacks. Most were cut off by the best dropkick in the business.

Now that's a dropkick you can set a watch to#AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/vCC0DqC4KR — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

A Uraken out of nowhere gave Kingston a chance to win, but he was unable to cover quickly and Okada kicked out at two. Eddie blocked a Rainmaker as he fought on, but had no answer for an eye gouge from the Rainmaker after he grabbed referee Paul Turner. Okada successfully hit his finisher shortly after that to be come the second ever AEW Continental champ.

Smoke from the pyro for the new champ hadn’t even cleared when Okada’s next challenger stepped on stage. PAC has been itching for a fight since returning a few weeks back, and it looks like he’s set his sights on The Elite’s titleholder.

Oh S**t#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/ZKiO2lb6cH — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

We’d watch that.

Let us know if you would, and get complete results and coverage of everything on AEW’s Mar. 20 Dynamite/Rampage double feature here.