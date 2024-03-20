Mercedes Moné has beef with several AEW women, but no matches yet

AEW didn’t waste any time getting Mercedes Moné back on television this week, having their newest star open their loaded Weds., Mar. 20 show from Toronto.

Moné’s Dynamite-opening promo was largely a rehash of what she said last Wednesday, and in recent interviews — with a particular focus on the nearly career-ending injury she suffered while wrestling Willow Nightingale for the New Japan Strong Women’s championship last May.

A mention of her run-in with TBS champion Julia Hart & Skye Blue after Nightingale’s match last week led to the spooky duo showing up here as well. Willow & her friend/regular tag partner Kris Statlander showed up to have Mercedes’ back... and also tease a preemptive strike by Nightingale against a woman who clearly has some issues with her.

A backstage interview furthered this angle, as Stat and Moné made nice with each other but it was clearer than ever that things are not cool between Nightingale and The C.E.O. (This one, like many scenes Stokely Hathaway is part of, is worth a watch for Big Stoke alone):

While the in-ring portion of this wasn’t the smoothest segment ever, the two combined served as a reason to stick around for tonight’s live Rampage where Willow & Stat took on Hart & Blue in a Street Fight.

Mark Henry made a Wednesday night appearance to send us to the main event of AEW’s three hour extravaganza, which started with the champ’s team swinging kendo sticks against their rivals’ steel chairs. Statlander & Nightingale controlled the action in the early going, aided by Hart inadvertently hitting blue with a steel spike.

Things escalated from there, with Stat putting Hart through a table during a picture-in-picture break, Skye taking Willow out with a Code Blue on the announce desk, Blue & Stat each dumping their own bag of thumbtacks in the ring, and Nightingale dropping Blue through a pair of table from the apron.

That left the former and current TBS champs alone, but Statlander’s 450 splash left her open for Hartless, and that led to a victory for the House of Black star and her sidekick.

The House Always Wins@TheJuliaHart and @Skyebyee get the win in an EPIC Street Fight as #AEWRampage goes off the air!



We will see you back here IN SEVEN DAYS when #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/dDNnXyoULO — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 21, 2024

Despite having issues with three-quarters of the women in the match, Moné didn’t make another appearance tonight. So we’ll have to wait another week for clues as to who Mercedes first AEW match will be against.

