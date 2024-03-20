Mercedes Moné refused to accept diagnosis of career-ending injury

Mercedes Moné is All Elite, however, there was a possibility that her return to professional wrestling may have never happened.

In a Close Up interview with Renee Paquette, Mercedes spoke about the severity of her injury in NJPW. Rumored speculation was a broken ankle, but Mercedes hinted that the real damage was to her heel. She teased dropping that tidbit of information as a line in her CEO theme song (“Hurt my heel, but never skipped a step”).

After surgery, Mercedes was told by the doctor that her wrestling career was likely over. She immediately refused that verdict. Mercedes knew in her heart that she would return to the ring. It was a hard journey back, but she made it through. That experience taught her strength of mind.

As for what’s next in AEW, Mercedes would like to continue big business with Willow Nightingale. Willow was her opponent when suffering the injury. Mercedes slipped into character when assessing Willow’s personality. She doesn’t know Willow that well. In fact, Mercedes claimed to have never watched the footage of her injury. She doesn’t know if Willow pushed her off the turnbuckles or if it was an accidental slip. Mercedes had a positive impression of Willow when chatting backstage in AEW, however, the CEO questioned if Willow might get dirty in quest for a championship.

Mercedes also discussed the goosebumps of debuting in AEW in front of her hometown of Boston, a global mission for the women’s division, finding her dreams again, and more.

