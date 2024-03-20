Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 20) with a live show from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. This is the third episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Dynasty, which takes place on April 21.

It looks like The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada is already winning championship gold in AEW

It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of AEW right now following the arrival of new top stars Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Moné over the last three weeks.

Tony Khan isn’t wasting time any time pushing them as major attractions in AEW, as evidenced by Ospreay immediately getting a match with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty, Okada turning heel to align with Matthew & Nicholas Jackson and join The Elite, and talking about Mercedes being the face of the company in public interviews.

To that end, it looks like Okada is lined up for a big moment on tonight’s Dynamite when he faces Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental championship. This is Okada’s first singles match in AEW since officially joining the roster, so it’s highly unlikely he will lose. That means he’s either bringing championship gold home to The Elite, or there will be some kind of screwy finish that leads to a rematch at Dynasty. That AEW booked this match to be for only one of Eddie’s triple crown belts also telegraphs a win for Okada, as it wouldn’t make much sense for him to win NJPW or ROH titles right now.

The main question here is about how exactly Okada will score the win. Will he beat Eddie clean with the Rainmaker, or will heel shenanigans be afoot to screw over the Mad King? Most importantly, will the ring announcer properly say his full ass name when The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada is crowned the new champion?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Tonight’s main event is Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an “I Quit” match for the TNT championship. AEW is hyping this up as the culmination of a 40-year story in Toronto. Will it really end with the Rated R Superstar using his new weapon “Spike” to send Cage to the hospital, or does Christian have one more trick up his sleeve to escape yet again with the gold?

Deonna Purrazzo handpicked Thunder Rosa as her mystery partner for tonight’s tag match against Mariah May & AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. Rosa is undefeated since returning to in-ring competition late last year. Could another win for Rosa tonight lead to a match at Dynasty against Storm for the belt she never lost?

“Lionheart” Chris Jericho vs. FTW Champion HOOK is booked in a non-title match tonight, following their successful outing as LionHook in a tag match last week. Will Jericho elevate another young talent in AEW before the Gates of Agony or some other heels run in and try to beat them both up?

We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné tonight, following her successful AEW debut last week at Big Business. Will The CEO be interrupted by Serena Deeb, or has The Professor actually not been referring to Moné in her recent promos?

Rampage airs immediately following Dynamite tonight, giving AEW a three hour block of TV. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue & TBS Champion Julia Hart is booked in a Street Fight for that broadcast. Do we have another thumbtack barbed wire bloodbath coming our way? Will Mercedes confront Willow after the match?

Rampage also features a Wild Card match in the AEW tag team championship tournament when Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) take on the Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher). The winner moves on to face the Undisputed Kingdom in round one of the tourney, which means Kyle Fletcher is probably doing the job tonight.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW World Champion Samoa Joe took out Wardlow last week and is probably headed for a one-on-one title defense against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. Swerve has achieved the most success when doing horrible things to his enemies such as stomping cinder blocks through their chest or threatening their children. Does he have something similar in mind for his war with Joe?

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang lasted less than two months and predictably came to an end when Bullet Club Gold turned on The Acclaimed. It may have been the most pointless faction in AEW history, so I’m not ruling out the possibility that the two groups will just forget about each other and move on rather than fight over their sets of trios gold.

- PAC is back in AEW and is ready to cause some trouble for Tony Khan. What exactly does The Bastard have in mind when he says that?

- Saraya’s deranged brother is eventually going to wrestle Angelo Parker. Will Ruby Soho get some backstage revenge on Saraya before that happens?

- Katsuyori Shibata is back in AEW and is suddenly involved in the business of the Blackpool Combat Club and maybe even Kyle O’Reilly. Will this new development play a factor at all in Bryan Danielson’s feud with Will Ospreay, or will Shibata stick to beating up lower card jabronis like The Righteous on Collision?

- There’s no episode of Collision this week due to the NCAA tournament, so perhaps that show’s feud between Mark Briscoe and House of Black will spill over into Dynamite or Rampage tonight. Will the House burn Mark to a crisp after he played a key role in their surprise elimination from the AEW world tag title tournament?

- Wardlow talked a big game about being the uncrowned champion of AEW, but he ultimately choked when he finally got his shot against Samoa Joe last week. Will the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom kick him to the curb for being a loser, or is everything okay between them?

- Where the f*** is Jon Moxley?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?