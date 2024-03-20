AEW Dynamite & Rampage results, live blog (Mar. 20, 2024): Copeland vs. Cage ‘I Quit’ match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Dynamite — and for one week only, Rampage — airing live tonight (Mar. 20) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

The show comes our way from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

Dynamite will feature two title matches: local kids Adam Copeland & Christian Cage will try to end their feud in an I Quit match with Cage’s TNT championship on the line, while Eddie Kingston puts the AEW Continental belt up against Kazuchika Okada. We’ll also hear from another of Tony Khan’s recent big free agent acquisitions, Mercedes Moné, and get a tag match pitting AEW Women’s champ Toni Storm & Mariah May against Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa. Plus, Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with HOOK!

Then at 10pm on Rampage, we’ll get a Best Friends’ Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta against Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family in Wild Card match in the AEW Tag Title Tournament. And, in something Mercedes may be keeping an eye on considering her history with Willow Nightingale and involvement in a match from this feud last Wednesday — a tag team Street Fight between Nightingale & Kris Statlander and TBS champ Julia Hart & Skye Blue!

AEW DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 20