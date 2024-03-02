I think I know who Mercedes Moné’s first opponent will be in AEW

Serena Deeb caught my attention one week ago on AEW Collision when she dropped the following line during an in-ring promo:

Who will step up to Serena Deeb?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/dkrNcjN6gb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2024

“Any single woman that wants to step in this ring, any woman that wants to join this women’s division, The Professor will be here waiting in Deeb’s Dojo. Waiting for the best, because I’m here to elevate this women’s division.”

Mercedes Moné immediately came to mind when I heard these words, because she is among the best wrestlers in the world and is expected to join the AEW women’s division on March 13 at Big Business in Boston.

Serena cut another promo on tonight’s (Mar. 2) episode of Collision, and I’m now 100% convinced this is directly leading to a match with Mercedes:

Deeb's Dojo is offering a free clinic to anyone who thinks they have what it takes step in the ring against The Professor.



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/2mIMmcBVh4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024

“Not only am I undefeated, I’m undeniable, and I’m unstoppable. Putting on clinic after clinic every single week here in AEW. And let’s be honest, nobody has really challenged me in the ring yet...I don’t think the competition that I’ve faced so far would even know the difference between a wristlock and a wristwatch. So if you’re listening and you’re watching, and you consider yourself the best, step into Deeb’s Dojo. Step into my home turf. Test yourself against the most elite wrestler. Because I’ll be here each and every week showing the world that nobody can do what I do in the ring, and why I am the final boss.”

The final boss?

Yeah, this absolutely has to be a tease for Mercedes Moné’s AEW arrival.

What do you think, Cagesiders?