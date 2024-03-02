AEW adds one final All-Star to the Revolution pay-per-view

Coming into tonight’s (Mar. 2) episode of Collision, there was one spot left to fill for the All-Star 8 Man Scramble match this Sunday night at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

That spot was determined in a three-way match on Collision between Penta El Zero Miedo, Dante Martin, and “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith. I’d argue that Penta is the only one there who qualifies as an all-star, so he had to be the winner, right?

Nope!

Bryan Keith was there to take the fall, and that’s what happened when Dante Martin hit him with a splash from the top rope and pinned him to punch his ticket to Revolution.

Dante now joins the all-star field, with the winner of the match earning a future shot at the AEW world championship sometime down the line.

Here is the updated card for AEW Revolution on Sunday night (Mar. 3):

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship: • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship • Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship • FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli • Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Magnus vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in an All-Star Scramble match • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay • Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (Zero Hour) • The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (Zero Hour)

Do you plan to order the PPV to watch Sting’s retirement match, Cagesiders?