 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW adds one final All-Star to the Revolution pay-per-view

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Coming into tonight’s (Mar. 2) episode of Collision, there was one spot left to fill for the All-Star 8 Man Scramble match this Sunday night at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

That spot was determined in a three-way match on Collision between Penta El Zero Miedo, Dante Martin, and “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith. I’d argue that Penta is the only one there who qualifies as an all-star, so he had to be the winner, right?

Nope!

Bryan Keith was there to take the fall, and that’s what happened when Dante Martin hit him with a splash from the top rope and pinned him to punch his ticket to Revolution.

Dante now joins the all-star field, with the winner of the match earning a future shot at the AEW world championship sometime down the line.

Here is the updated card for AEW Revolution on Sunday night (Mar. 3):

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

• Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title

• Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship:

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title

• Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship

• Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

• FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

• Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Magnus vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin in an All-Star Scramble match

• Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

• Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (Zero Hour)

• The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (Zero Hour)

Do you plan to order the PPV to watch Sting’s retirement match, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats