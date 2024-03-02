Mark Briscoe tried to burn that man’s face off!

Mark Briscoe is pissed off and has been looking for revenge on the House of Black ever since Julia Hart used a metal spike to bust his head open and spill his blood all over the ring several weeks ago on AEW Collision.

On tonight’s (Mar. 2) episode, Briscoe showed just how far he’s willing to go to make the House of Black suffer. It started when he ambushed Buddy Matthews before a match, which led to Malakai Black and Brody King coming out to stop him. Briscoe managed to take them all out and was about to drive the metal spike into Malakai’s skull, until Buddy Matthews made the save at the last second.

Briscoe turned his sights back to Buddy. Their fight moved closer to the stage, where Mark got his hands on the controls for the pyrotechnics. He placed Buddy’s face right in position to be engulfed by the pyro, but security stepped in to save Buddy before Mark set off the flames.

What crazy thing will Mark Briscoe do next time he gets his hands on the House of Black? I guess you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

What did you think of this angle, Cagesiders?