Julia Hart’s return to the ring booked for Revolution pre-show

Julia Hart successfully defended her TBS championship against Anna Jay at Battle of the Belts IX on Jan. 13. Since then, she’s remained on television as part of her own ongoing program with Skye Blue against Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Stokely Hathaway and the House of Black’s with Mark Briscoe. But Hart hasn’t wrestled, reportedly due to an unspecified injury.

Well, after she (and some unresolved issues within the former TBS champ’s squad) helped Blue pick up a win over Statlander this past Wednesday on Dynamite, AEW’s witchy woman is getting back into the ring this weekend. Julia & Skye will team to take on Stat & Willow on the Zero Hour pre-show before Revolution on Sunday night (Mar. 3).

THIS SUNDAY, March 3#AEWRevolution Zero Hour@callmekrisstat/@willowwrestles with @StokelyHathaway vs

TBS Champion @TheJuliaHart/@Skyebyee



The @AEW Revolution Zero Hour is almost upon us!

THIS SUNDAY don't miss this huge match!



Thank you all watching #AEWRampage NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/c2HHl4wJ2E — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2024

That’s the first match announced for Zero Hour, but knowing TK it won’t be the last. Here’s an updated look at the card for the event in Greensboro, North Carolina coming out of last night’s Rampage:

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship: • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship • Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship • FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli • Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Magnus vs. TBD in an All-Star Scramble match • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay • Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (Zero Hour)

We’ll have full coverage of Revolution tomorrow night, from the pre-show through to the main event. Fans in the United States can order the show on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV). Internationally, it’s available on Triller TV (and other region specific outlets).