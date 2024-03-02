AEW Rampage (Mar. 1, 2024) emanated from Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO. The show featured Saraya’s brother doing the dirty deed on Cool Hand Ang, CMLL luchadores in the house, the return of Riho, and more on the go-home to Revolution.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Daddy Magic were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez handled ring announcer duties.

Rugido vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The CMLL luchador gained the early advantage with shifty agility. Claudio eventually blasted a lariat to take aggressive control. Rugido showed life again for a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner. When the luchador applied a modified armbar, Claudio countered for the giant swing.

Castagnoli throws down a reverse card and counters into the GIANT SWING!



Hammer elbows softened Rugido for the Neutralizer to finish. Afterward, Claudio showed sportsmanship to put over Rugido, but it was a trick to knee him in the groin. Magnus ran in for the save as Claudio vamoosed.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Rugido.

Lance Archer & The Righteous vs. Luke Langley, Anaya, & Vaught

Everybody dies. Dominating win via Blackout from the Murderhawk Monster.

Lance Archer & The Righteous defeated Luke Langley, Anaya, & Vaught.

Riho vs Trish Adora

Power versus speed matchup. Adora crumpled Riho on a swinging backbreaker and continued working the back throughout. Riho rallied for a flying crossbody, a tiger feint kick, a bridging suplex, and a crucifix bomb. Momentum was on Riho’s side to finish with running double knees.

Riho defeated Trish Adora.

Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang were ready for their date when Saraya and Harley Cameron created a distraction for Zak Knight to clip Ang’s knee with a slap jack weapon. Saraya forced Ruby to watch her brother slap jack Cool Hand into unconsciousness.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker have invited AEW Cameras with them on their date tonight, so let's hope wherever they decided to go, it's a BIG HIT!



Mark Henry sighting! Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Magnus vs. Matt Sydal

The winner qualifies for the scramble match at Revolution. Athletic action with the CMLL luchador taking control for Angel’s Wings. Sydal kicked off a rally on a counter rana. His spurt climaxed for a Meteora, but he couldn’t finish on Magnus. As Sydal worked for an avalanche hurricanrana, the masked man dipped out underneath to escape. Sydal took a rough tumble down to the mat. Magnus seized the moment for running knees in the corner to win and punch his ticket to the PPV.

Magnus defeated Matt Sydal.

Grade: C

This episode can be summed up as a shoulder shrug. The wrestlers did their jobs working hard to produce entertainment in the ring, however, there wasn’t enough of a hook to care about the random matchups. Mileage will vary on interest in the CMLL appearances. In terms of go-home material, AEW aired various video packages to hype the PPV.

The one piece of intrigue was Saraya ruining Ruby Soho’s date. That was a dastardly act from the Outcasts, if that is still the group’s name. Zak Knight is already earning his keep with instant heat on clubbing Cool Hand Ang. Ruby is going to unleash hell on Saraya, and I can’t wait to see it.

The CMLL luchadores did well to showcase skills, but they didn’t quite reach that special level to make me yearn for more. Magnus winning the qualifier was a bit of a surprise, mainly because of easier availability with Matt Sydal for the PPV. Claudio Castagnoli thrives against wrestlers he can muscle around the ring. His slimy cheap shot after the match was icing on the cake to continue the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and CMLL. Claudio also had the coolest moment of the night when he exited through the crowd then rolled onto stage to pose. It was so effortless and graceful.

Lance Archer & The Righteous provided an amusing demolition derby crashing through their opponents. That squash was effective in making them look like menacing studs, which should be good enough to earn a trios title shot on television. Riho had a successful return versus Trish Adora. Her scrappy spirit was on display against the larger opponent.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?