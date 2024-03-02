AEW Collision results, live blog (Mar. 2, 2024): Revolution go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Mar. 2) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW taped this week’s show at Huntsville, Alabama’s Von Braun Center (spoilers are here, if you’re interested — and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag). It features the company’s putting the finishing touches on their build for Sunday’s Revolution PPV.

That includes an eight-man tag that will combine the Orange Cassidy/Roderick Strong International title feud with Christian Cage & The Patriachy and Daniel Garcia’s TNT championship program, and also include elements of tomorrow’s All-Star Scramble match. And speaking of the Scramble, the final competitor in that eight man for a future World title shot will be decided in a Triple Threat between Penta El Zero M, Bryan Keith, and Dante Martin.

Plus, we’ll hear from AEW Women’s World champ Timeless Toni Storm & her Revolution challenger Deonna Purrazzo... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR MAR. 2