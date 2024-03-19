Jaguar enthusiast Tony Khan touts his new Mercedes as his top pick

Jaguar’s buff and All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan is flaunting his new Mercedes for all to see.

Mercedes Moné, that is.

Following her debut at AEW Dynamite - Big Business, in her hometown of Boston, MA, the two CEOs visited with NBC 10 Boston to promote Moné’s arrival at AEW, where she is expected to be a lead star for Khan’s wrestling empire.

“To me, Mercedes not only is somebody who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW, and I think that’s why Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW,” said Khan to NBC 10.

During her first promo on Dynamite, Moné backed up Khan’s words as she expressed love and gratitude to the fans and industry that made her lifelong dreams a reality. After leaving WWE in 2022, Moné demonstrated her passion for the business by embarking on a new path, wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling until an unfortunate injury brought her New Japan career to a halt.

As the former Sasha Banks continues blazing new trails for herself, she was asked which aspects of her WWE character she hopes fans remember and what she wants them to learn and appreciate about Mercedes Moné.

“Sasha was a boss. But a boss is someone that just demands something. A CEO is on a mission, and I’m on a mission to make AEW global. And that’s exactly what we’re about to do,” said Moné.

Recently, there was some controversy over Moné’s remarks during a podcast where she expressed a desire to someday return to WWE and resolve some unfinished business.

However, she praised AEW here for having the world’s best wrestlers and encouraged viewers to watch Dynamite. Khan also promoted Moné’s upcoming appearance on the company’s flagship show, scheduled for March 20 when AEW returns to Toronto for Dynamite, followed by a live episode of Rampage.

According to WrestleTix, a social media account that provides ticket information for wrestling promotions, tickets for the Dynamite-Rampage combo at the Coca-Cola Coliseum are almost gone, which may indicate that Khan’s new Mercedes was worth her asking price.