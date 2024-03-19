Collision returns to live, drops below 400K viewers

The numbers are in for the Mar. 16 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest Collision was watched by a total audience of 393,000 and did a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the previous Saturday’s pre-taped episode, and among the shows’ lowest of the year in each metric.

Collision’s latest episode was live after two Saturdays of pre-taped shows. It opened with Bryan Danielson wrestling and closed with Adam Copeland talking, but it wasn’t a match for a big night of basketball. In addition to ABC’s usual NBA coverage last Saturday (this week featuring a clash between Steph Curry & Golden State and LeBron James’ Lakers that was watched by 2.97 million and drew a .67), AEW was up against a big night of college hoops. Among other games, FOX’s doubleheader of the Big East and Pac-12 conference title games averaged 1.24 million viewers on the night, with .26 in the demo.

There’s no Collision this week, which means AEW misses the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. But when the show returns on Mar. 30 they’ll be up against its second weekend. Then it goes heads up against night one of WrestleMania the Saturday after that.

We’ll see how those do. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since it premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.