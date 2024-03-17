Kyle O’Reilly reflects on injury comeback for first match in nearly two years

Kyle O’Reilly thought his career was over after complications from neck surgery. It was a long road to recovery since his last match on June 8, 2022, but he returned to the ring on March 16, 2024. AEW released a pair of promos from O’Reilly reflecting on the moment before and after the match.

The first promo was released after Dynamite. O’Reilly spoke about life throwing curveballs. He wasn’t expecting the rare complication from neck surgery of waking up without the use of his right arm. It took ten months before O’Reilly could even move his arm. He didn’t know if he would ever wrestle again. O’Reilly was more focused on just being able to perform daily tasks and being a father to his daughter. Through his career, he learned to deal with adversity and hit home runs. O’Reilly was now on the cusp of returning to the ring. He was confident in his skills to wrestle, but it was time to find out how his body would hold up. It doesn’t matter to O’Reilly if he ever wins a match. As long as he lives, that is a victory.

EXCLUSIVE: @KORCombat opens up about his journey to recovery, and how he's feeling on the eve of his first match back in two years, against Bryan Keith on #AEWCollision tomorrow night at 8/7c live on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2pXDojRo2S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2024

O’Reilly went out on Collision to earn the win over Bryan Keith. He didn’t appear to suffer any setbacks during competition. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett celebrated in the ring with O’Reilly after victory.

The second promo was released after Collision. O’Reilly was reminded how much it hurts to be a professional wrestler and why he fell in love with the sport. Even though he doesn’t want to join the Undisputed Kingdom, he appreciated their support to share the moment as friends. O’Reilly considers himself a lucky man to be able to continue his wrestling career. The video closed with a hand reaching down to help lift O’Reilly off the floor. The camera panned up to reveal Katsuyori Shibata.

EXCLUSIVE: After a spectacular fight on #AEWCollision, Kyle O'Reilly reflects on how it feels to be back in the ring@KORCombat | @K_Shibata2022 pic.twitter.com/pmcohq333Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2024

It’s hard not to root for O’Reilly after he spoke from the heart in those promos. The appearance from Shibata is fitting to come full circle with the promo Bryan Danielson delivered during Collision. The gist was Will Ospreay not experiencing what it truly means to live or die in wrestling. Both Danielson and Shibata were told they could never wrestle again. That’s why it makes sense for Shibata to reach out to O’Reilly as part of that club.

