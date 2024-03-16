 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Copeland reveals what’s inside his mystery box, thanks to a phone call from Mick Foley

By Cain A. Knight
Adam Copeland plans to finish his feud with TNT Champion Christian Cage on next week’s (March 20) episode of AEW Dynamite in an “I Quit” match in Toronto.

The key to ending Christian once and for all lies inside the mystery box that Adam pulled out from under the ring last week. Copeland revealed what’s inside that box on tonight’s (Mar. 16) episode of Collision.

Say hello to “Spike,” an extremely dangerous weapon that The Rated R Superstar decided to create after getting a phone call from hardcore legend Mick Foley to remind him of who the hell he is:

Copeland plans to use Spike to take away Christian’s pride and force him to say the words “I Quit.”

I’m pretty sure Adam can use Spike to take away a lot more than just Christian’s pride and manhood. We’ll see just how far Copeland is willing to go after promising to send his longtime best friend to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Do you hope to see Spike in action during next week’s “I Quit” match? Give us your thoughts on Adam’s big reveal in the comments below, Cagesiders.

