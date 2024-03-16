Tonight’s (Mar. 16) episode of Collision featured another Bryan Danielson dream match, this time against Katsuyori Shibata. Danielson scored the win after 20+ minutes of a pretty even exchange of great technical wrestling combined with brutal physical strikes. The two men shook hands after the match in a show of respect. Shibata even made a run-in later in the night to help Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli fight off an attack from The Righteous and Lance Archer.

Following his win over Shibata, Bryan cut the following promo on Will Ospreay, who will be his opponent in another dream match at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. Bryan took exception to Ospreay’s claim that it’s live or die at Dynasty, and Will doesn’t plan on dying:

Bryan used his and Shibata’s history of being on death’s door due to pro wrestling injuries to explain that Will talks a tough game but doesn’t actually know what it’s like to face death. In other words, Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes, and he won’t be able to handle what Bryan has in store for him at Dynasty.

