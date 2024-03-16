Tony Khan really wants to make sure you watch next week’s AEW Rampage

AEW’s television schedule is thrown out of whack next week due to the annual NCAA tournament for men’s basketball, aka March Madness. As a result, Rampage is moving to Wednesday night (Mar. 20) and will air immediately following Dynamite in Toronto.

It appears Tony Khan wants to make sure viewers realize this is not the typical C-show lineup for Rampage that fans have become accustomed to, because on tonight’s (Mar. 16) episode of Collision it was announced that Rampage will feature a team street fight of Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Rampage has previously been the home of two very memorable women’s team street fights that turned into thumbtack barbed wire bloodbaths, so it will be interesting to see if that’s what AEW is going for here again with what should be a bigger audience than usual for Rampage. And who knows, if Rampage does well on Wednesday following Dynamite, maybe it will open the door for AEW to expand to three hours of TV on Wednesdays at some point down the line.

Do you plan to check out the full 3 hour block of AEW programming next Wednesday night? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.