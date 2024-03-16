Ruby Soho love story leads to manly match

One of the low-key treasures in AEW right now is the love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang. If you don’t watch Rampage, then you’re missing the goods. The next chapter leads to a manly match on Collision.

Last we saw Angelo Parker two weeks ago, he was sucker jacked by Saraya’s brother. A slapjack swat to the knee set up a swift crack on the jaw to turn out Ang’s lights. Cool Hand wasn’t so cool when he returned the favor to punch Zak Knight in the kisser last night on Rampage (Mar. 15, 2024).

Things get out of hand when an unhinged Zak Knight crosses the path of Cool Hand Angelo Parker!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@saraya | @TheZakZodiac | @itsdanni_ellexo | @@TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/tsEMi2LksO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2024

After the show, Ruby and Ang shared their thoughts on the situation. Ruby knows the real way to hurt Saraya is through family. Ang understands the danger Zak is capable of, but he isn’t scared. Cool Hand’s mission has always been to fight the toughest men in AEW and kick them in the teeth. Ang was hung from a steel cage (Blood & Guts) for someone he appreciated (Chris Jericho). Imagine what he’ll do for someone he loves.

EXCLUSIVE: Cool Hand Ang isn’t mincing his words when he delivers a strong message to Zak Knight#AEWRampage@TheAngeloParker | @realrubysoho pic.twitter.com/5LocZmjkOs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2024

We won’t have to wait long to find out. Cool Hand Angelo Parker versus Zodiac Zak Knight is official for Collision.

That is going to be one manly match. Knight is an unhinged crazy person with a thirst for violence, and Ang is fighting for love.

Is your interest piqued for this Collision bout between Zak Knight and Angelo Parker?