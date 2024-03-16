Darby Allin injured in Dynamite match, Mt. Everest climb postponed

If you watched Darby Allin’s match against Jay White on the “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday (Mar. 13), you won’t be shocked to hear that Allin was injured in the course of it. Heck, that’s true of pretty much any Darby match — while he’s said to be as safe as possible with his daredevil style and smart about his crazy spots, there’s still a lot of risk involved. Combine that with how he seems to do even basic moves like he’s been shot out of a cannon and sells everything like he’s been hit by a truck...

But our first guess on where Allin had to have gotten injured against White (when his Coffin Drop attempt got nothing but apron) would have been wrong apparently. Instead, it was on this senton to the floor where TMZ reports Darby broke three bones in his foot.

He finished the match — the aforementioned Coffin Drop spot happened while the inside of Allin’s left foot looked this...

... but the broken foot means that his planned climb of Mt. Everest will have to wait until 2025. After his loss to White, AEW had Bullet Club Gold “break” Darby’s ankle to write him off television for his trip up the world’s tallest mountain. Instead, it’s now cover for this legitimate injury.

Dangerous Darb’s taking all this in his typical style, telling TMZ that Tony Hawk is going to do a skateboard trick off his cast to raise money for charity.