Tony Khan vacated the AEW world tag team titles after Sting retired this month at Revolution, so now there is a tournament to crown new champions. The full bracket for the tourney was revealed this week on Rampage.

One of the scheduled first round matches is FTR vs. “Wild Card 2.” Which team will fill in the spot for Wild Card 2? That was determined on tonight’s (Mar. 16) episode of Collision when the tournament kicked off with a Wild Card match: The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews).

On paper, this looked like an easy win for Malakai Black’s group given The Infantry’s lack of experience. And that’s pretty much how it played out. The House had the match won multiple times but decided to inflict more torture instead of following through on a pin attempt.

That foolish choice backfired, as it gave Mark Briscoe time to show up with a chair and attack Buddy Matthews with it behind the referee’s back. Briscoe then lured Brody King out of the ring, while The Infantry pinned Buddy to pull off the upset.

That means the House of Black is already eliminated from the tournament, and The Infantry move on to fight FTR in round one.

Here’s the updated bracket:

Is this what March Madness looks like in pro wrestling? Let me know what you think of this upset in the comments below, Cagesiders.