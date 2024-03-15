AEW needs to crown new world tag team champions now that Sting is retired, so a tournament has been scheduled to partially coincide with NCAA March Madness.

That tournament begins on this weekend’s (Mar. 16) episode of Collision, and the full bracket has finally been revealed by AEW.

Check it out for yourself:

The tournament begins with two Wild Card matches to determine the final two spots in the first round: “Wild Card 1” will be the winner of Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher. “Wild Card 2” will be the winner of Infantry vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews, and that match happens this weekend on Collision.

When the Wild Card matches wrap up, the four first round matches will then be Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Undisputed Kingdom vs. Wild Card 1, Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Top Flight, and FTR vs. Wild Card 2. You can review the bracket above to see the possible matches in round two.

The final match of the tournament takes place on the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, and it looks to me like Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are the favorites to go all the way. That’s largely due to the absence of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, who defeated FTR earlier this month at Revolution and have nothing else going on right now in kayfabe. I have no idea why they are missing from this tournament, but maybe you can figure it out in the comments below.

How do you see the AEW world tag team title tournament playing out, Cagesiders?