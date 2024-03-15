Mercedes Moné says AEW debut made her feel like Stone Cold Steve Austin

Mercedes Moné has seemingly been everywhere since debuting for AEW on Wednesday night (Mar. 13) at Big Business, getting her new employer a shout out during TNT’s broadcast of the Boston Celtics game last night...

... and doing interviews with local media and her new co-worker Renee Paquette. Moné also spoke to Variety’s Joe Otterson, whose piece includes a quote everyone will no doubt react to in a sane, rational manner.

Asked about the reaction she got from her hometown of Boston when she opened Dynamite, Mercedes replied:

“It was unbelievable. I still haven’t gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the ‘CEO’ chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the ‘Mercedes Mone’ name, that eruption was so electric. I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world.”

She’s not comparing herself to the WWE Hall of Famer (who’s long been a Mercedes fan, btw) in any way other than the pop she got on one particular night, but that won’t stop some from being upset at or mocking Moné for even mentioning a star of Stone Cold’s magnitude in relation to herself.

Or maybe the wrestle web will prove me wrong? We shall see.