AEW announces Bryan Danielson’s latest dream match for Collision

As of Friday morning, AEW only had a Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith match booked for this weekend’s Collision (they also told us last week that the tournament to crown the next Tag champs would start on Mar. 16, but details of that are pending the reveal of a bracket on tonight’s Rampage).

But Tony Khan & team put their heads together, and came up with their latest dream match for Bryan Danielson — tomorrow night’s show will now feature the American Dragon vs. Katsuyori Shibata!

TOMORROW, Sat 3/16

Ottawa, ON

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT



An Impossible Dream@K_Shibata2022 vs @bryandanielson



Before his #AEWDynasty Dream Match vs @WillOspreay,

Bryan collides vs Shibata, who aims for payback vs BCC in his own personal Dream Match TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/49Js17QsCn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 15, 2024

One of things Bryan’s recent run of dream matches has been criticized for is their lack of build. While that will probably still be leveled here by some, there is a story behind this one.

Shibata hasn’t wrestled since dropping the Ring of Honor Pure title to Danielson’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta back in November of last year, after which he was written off by a post-match attack. The Wrestler (as Shibata is known) also has history with the BCC stretching back to All Out, when he teamed with Eddie Kingston against Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli.

There’s also meta-angles at work, as both Danielson & Shibata were at one point told they could never wrestle again due to brain injuries. They’ve also both been considered among the best wrestlers in the world during the course of their careers.

Criticize away if you like, but I’m saying YES to this one.

AEW also announced that Julia Hart will defend the TBS championship against Trish Adora in an “Open House” match tomorrow night.