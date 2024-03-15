March Madness will create schedule madness for AEW next week

AEW’s television partners at Warner Bros Discovery also have a piece of the broadcast rights to the annual NCAA Tournament for men’s basketball, aka March Madness. With 46 tournament games airing on WBD channels over the course of the three week tourney — including 21 on Dynamite’s usual home of TBS and another 12 on TNT where Rampage & Collision air — we knew changes were coming to AEW’s schedule.

Rumors and the company’s own plans told us as much, and with the tournament starting next week we’re now seeing those changes show up on the networks’ schedules.

With early round games taking up most of the TBS & TNT timeslots on Fri., Mar. 22 and Sat., Mar. 23, Rampage is moving to Wednesday next week. It will air live immediately after Dynamite.

Collision gets another week off, with no new episode next Saturday. TBS and TNT both have college basketball all night on the 23rd. AEW’s newest show just skipped a week last month due to TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend, but they’ll somewhat surprisingly run against night one of WrestleMania XL and the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four on April 6.

Anyway... what you, the AEW-watching public need to know is that you’re getting three hours of live wrestling shows from them next Wednesday, but nothing else until the following Wednesday.