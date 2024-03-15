AEW’s Paul Wight worked a six-man match in January on Chris Jericho’s latest cruise, but outside of social media clips of the JericShow reunion most fans haven’t seen the former Big Show wrestle since the Nov. 15, 2023 Sega Street Fight on Dynamite.

That could be about to change, though. Wight teased wrestling again “soon” in a video he shot for Instagram while just going about his day-to-day...

“Hey everybody, it’s been a while, I’ve been a little lax on my social media posts. I bet you wonder, what do giants do when they’re not in the ring. Well, this giant currently? Is taking the trash can — but I will be back in the ring soon. Can’t wait to see you guys. Yes, this sweat’s also cause I just got home from the gym. I don’t want you guys to think I’m gonna explode just from walking the trash can out. It’s all good. Have a great day.”

The 52 year old seven footer’s dealt with a series of health issues associated with his size and career over the past several years, most recently with his knees. But Wight’s averaged a couple of matches per year since joining AEW, and it sounds like we should expect that to continue here in 2024.

No reason to think those will happen anywhere but in an AEW ring, either. And not just because of how Wight said he felt disrespected toward the end of his WWE run. In another interview this week (with YES Network while attending a New York Yankees spring training game in Tampa, Florida), Wight had nothing but good things to say about his current job while also hinting at more in-ring work:

“It’s been fantastic. I was blessed to work for a big company for a lot of years all over the world. Now at my stage of the game, to find myself useful in a company that allows me to spread a lot of my knowledge to the younger talent, get a chance to get on the microphone every now and then and enhance them, help their characters along and then get in the ring and mix it up. “It’s probably the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m blessed, grateful and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing.”

If the big man is happy, we’re happy for the big man. Excited to see Wight do his thing in an AEW ring again soon?