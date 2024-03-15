Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Mar. 15 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: The bracket will be revealed for the AEW world tag team title tournament, which begins tomorrow night on Collision.

Also on the card: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight in a trios match, Mariah May & Toni Storm in tag team action, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Dark Order, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 15