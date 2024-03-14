Athena has unexpected challenger for ROH women’s title at Supercard of Honor

The forever champ of Ring of Honor might have her toughest test to date coming at Supercard of Honor on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. An unexpected challenger stepped up to take on Athena. Three-time AEW women’s world champion Hikaru Shida is on deck.

Athena was in action on ROH TV episode 55 in a Proving Ground match against Aisha. The one-eyed, thick-thighed WOAD was an appetizer for Athena. The Fallen Goddess found her groove for a flying Codebreaker and a vicious stretch submission for victory.

After the match, Athena ran her mouth about dominating the competition in ROH. She was tired of the hot garbage as opponents. The champ was bored, so she issued an open challenge to anyone. That’s when Shida’s music hit the speakers. Athena flashed a hungry grin at the sight of grade-A meat. The Shining Samurai entered the ring and pointed her kendo stick at the title belt. ROH made the match official for Supercard of Honor.

Well, damn. That was an unexpected surprise for Shida to challenge Athena. Shida will have her work cut out if she can beat the champ. Athena has carried the gold for 461 days and counting.

The Supercard of Honor lineup now includes:

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

The show should also have the tournament final to crown the inaugural ROH women’s television champion.

What was your reaction to Hikaru Shida stepping to Athena?