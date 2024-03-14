Eddie Kingston has an opponent for ROH world title fight at Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor is buzzing along toward the Supercard of Honor PPV on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. One problem though. The card had no official matches yet. That changed when Eddie Kingston called out one man in particular to challenge him for the ROH World Championship.

Kingston wants to fight Mark Briscoe. The champ explained his rationale in the following promo.

Briscoe was supposed to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world title last year, but he suffered a serious injury. Briscoe was sidelined and missed his opportunity. Kingston proposed that Briscoe’s time is now. No playing, no dancing, just fighting to showcase the beautiful art of professional wrestling. Kingston believes Briscoe has earned the shot through his career work in ROH, and he wants to be the man to give him that shot.

ROH made the bout official for the Supercard of Honor PPV.

FRIDAY April 5th

ROH World Title

Mark Briscoe vs. Eddie Kingston (c)



Mark Briscoe finally gets his shot at the ROH World Title as he takes on the champion Eddie Kingston!

ROH had zero world title direction brewing, so this is a pretty strong pull out of thin air for the PPV. It will be easy money bets on Kingston and Briscoe tearing the house down.

Are you pumped for Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor?