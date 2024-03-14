 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eddie Kingston has an opponent for ROH world title fight at Supercard of Honor

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Ring of Honor is buzzing along toward the Supercard of Honor PPV on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA. One problem though. The card had no official matches yet. That changed when Eddie Kingston called out one man in particular to challenge him for the ROH World Championship.

Kingston wants to fight Mark Briscoe. The champ explained his rationale in the following promo.

Briscoe was supposed to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world title last year, but he suffered a serious injury. Briscoe was sidelined and missed his opportunity. Kingston proposed that Briscoe’s time is now. No playing, no dancing, just fighting to showcase the beautiful art of professional wrestling. Kingston believes Briscoe has earned the shot through his career work in ROH, and he wants to be the man to give him that shot.

ROH made the bout official for the Supercard of Honor PPV.

ROH had zero world title direction brewing, so this is a pretty strong pull out of thin air for the PPV. It will be easy money bets on Kingston and Briscoe tearing the house down.

Are you pumped for Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats