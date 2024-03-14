Mercedes Moné’s debut draws disappointing numbers for AEW Big Business

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 13) Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 801,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic.

This is a very disappointing result for the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné, barely budging from last week’s numbers.

AEW chose to use a similar strategy from CM Punk’s 2021 Rampage debut by not announcing Moné’s appearance ahead of time and then putting her in the opening segment of the show. This event also included a Samoa Joe world title defense, but that was also placed early in the card, leaving a colder Riho vs. Willow Nightingale match for the main event spot.

This strategy backfired on Dynamite, as these are not the big numbers a lot people were expecting to see for Big Business. Over one million people did tune in to see Mercedes open the show, but the rest of the broadcast couldn’t sustain that wave.

Could this past weekend’s change to Daylight Saving Time in the USA have anything to do with these disappointing numbers? Probably not, but you can speculate about that or any other reasons you have in mind to explain these results in the comments below.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

