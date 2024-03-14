Mercedes Moné says AEW’s great women’s division is the main reason she signed there

When Mercedes Moné was on her way back from injury and the pro wrestling rumor mill was buzzing about her decision to sign with either WWE or AEW, one of the common talking points from AEW critics was that she would never go to a women’s division that is booked under Tony Khan and only gets one match per TV show.

Well, based on what Moné just said in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, that talking point couldn’t be further from the truth. The foundation of the AEW women’s division is the main thing that drew her to the company:

“I want to be here, I need to be here, and it’s because of the women’s division. The women here laid the foundation. They’re the reason I want to be in AEW. We’re going to make so much magic here...This is a global revolution. That’s why I’m here. You don’t think I can take this around the globe? Well then, let me show you I can. My heart is here. My dreams are here. I love wrestling. I’m a leader, and I’m going to lead.”

As for Moné’s first ever AEW promo where she repeatedly thanked the fans for sticking by her side, Mercedes said she was just speaking from the heart:

“And I’ve honestly been thinking about what I wanted to say for the past year. When I finally signed with AEW, I put even more thought into it. I decided to speak from my heart. That’s what I did, and the crowd made it so special for me. Everything started in Boston. I wouldn’t be ‘The CEO’ if it wasn’t for my time here...The fans are unbelievable. There were people who flew in from the U.K. and Mexico to come to Boston. This wasn’t even a pay-per-view match, and they still came. They know what’s about to happen.”

Mercedes finished the interview with a tease of big things to come:

“Just wait. We’re only getting started.”

