AEW Dynamite fallout: Kris Statlander medical emergency, Swerve Strickland is a killer, more!

AEW released a handful of post-show promos addressing events from Dynamite (Mar. 13, 2024). Kris Statlander suffered a medical emergency, Swerve Strickland had fighting words for Samoa Joe, and the Gates of Agony aren’t done with LionHook.

Kris Statlander is pals with Willow Nightingale, but there didn’t seem to be a need to be ringside for Willow’s match against Riho. Riho is as pure a babyface as can be, so no worries of cheating. Statlander exited to the back during Willow’s entrance, however, she was conspicuous in her absence when Willow was ambushed by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, which conveniently played out for Mercedes Mone to play the hero in her first night in AEW. That scene was fine and dandy as a showcase for Mercedes, but one question needed an answer. Where was Statlander?

Renee Paquette caught up with Statlander receiving care in the training room. Statlander iced her neck and spoke about a sneak attack while she was watching Willow’s match. Stokely Hathaway found her down and out. Statlander pointed the finger at gremlins. No, not those Gremlins. She blamed Hart and Blue. Statlander is ready to end this feud.

That seems legit and works as cover for the Mercedes moment, however, this is professional wrestling after all. The first lesson in that business is don’t trust anybody. Time will tell how this story shakes out.

Two weeks ago, Swerve Strickland turned his back on Samoa Joe. Big mistake. Joe snatched his neck and choked him out cold. This week, Swerve came for payback with a steel chain. He wasn’t able to put hands on the champ, but that time is coming. Swerve realized that playing fair doesn’t work around here. He’s going to have to resort to old tactics. Swerve is a killer and dared Joe to push him.

EXCLUSIVE: "I DARE you to PUSH me, Joe." After the events of #AEWDynamite, Swerve Strickland is fired up and sends a message to #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe!@swerveconfident | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/9m2QpUgn2w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024

Verbally, that was a strong promo from Swerve serving heat for a showdown with Joe. As a character, this is interesting to observe Swerve cracking under pressure. He tried to play nice with Hangman Page, and he immediately paid the price. He tried to play nice with Joe, and he paid the price again after losing focus on his surroundings. It’s getting to the point that we can’t blame Swerve for embracing his wicked tendencies again for these particular feuds. In terms of the story, I wonder if this is foreshadowing for a hardcore stipulation against Joe.

Chris Jericho and Hook defeated the Gates of Agony in tag team action. Toa Liona was livid, and Bishop Kaun warned that this isn’t over.

EXCLUSIVE comments from the Gates of Agony, after their battle against Chris Jericho and FTW Champ HOOK on #AEWDynamite@ToaLiona | @theKaun pic.twitter.com/GV5imp6sGY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024

It would be nice if Kaun and Liona had more wins on AEW television, but I’m not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. If this feud with LionHook gets the Gates of Agony more screen time, then I shall enjoy it.

