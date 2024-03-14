Kyle O’Reilly handpicks his opponent for his first match since 2022

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly hasn’t wrestled a match since he lost against Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite in June 2022. He underwent neck fusion surgery in September 2022, and after a lengthy recovery process, finally returned to AEW earlier this month at Revolution.

Last night’s Dynamite included the following O’Reilly promo where he revealed that his return match is official for Collision this Saturday night (Mar. 16) in his home country of Canada. O’Reilly doesn’t know if he can still hang with the most competitive roster in history, but he thinks “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith is the right opponent to bring out THAT Kyle O’Reilly.

Of course it’s not as simple as O’Reilly just shaking off the ring rust against a low card guy. Roderick Strong and The Kingdom gave Kyle their word that they won’t get involved in his matches, which almost certainly means they’ll start meddling in his affairs ASAP.

Regardless, it will be O’Reilly vs. Keith on Collision this Saturday night at The Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

