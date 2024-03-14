Jim Ross has been calling wrestling matches for almost 50 years. For many, he is considered the defining voice of multiple wrestling eras. He has had notable stints in World Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and WWE, where he is a Hall of Famer. Currently, he continues his commentary work for All Elite Wrestling.

But in a recent edition of his podcast, Grilling JR, Ross, who recently signed a new deal with AEW, responded affirmatively to a fan question asking if this year might be his last at the announcer’s desk.

“I think so,” said Ross. “It’s realistic to think that way. I’m 72 years old. I feel good. I’m getting healthier every day, which is great. But I can think, realistically, this could be my last year and more than likely will. That’s to be determined.”

In recent years, Ross has battled several health issues, specifically cancer, on multiple occasions. In 2021, he was diagnosed with skin cancer for a second time. In February of this year, Ross underwent successful surgery for cancer on his right hip.

Despite his struggles, Ross said he’s doing well.

Got 28 staples removed from my hip today.



The healing continues….



— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 12, 2024

“I feel pretty good. I had my staples out of my hip surgery removed this week, so that was good, 28 of them. Cut them in half and pulled them out. It’s not pleasant, but — it’s terrible — it will help my healing. That’s a new development. The port that’s in my chest right now that I was getting intravenously with antibiotics come out this week as well. So we’re making some progress.”

Though he continues his longtime role as a commentator, fans will see and hear Ross in a limited capacity, which is fine for Good Ol’ Jr.

“Right now, it’s a good plan because I’m essentially working, as I understand it, pay-per-views only. So that’s where you’ll find me once a month, as the plan goes, as we speak. We all know that in pro wrestling, things change on the fly, and things can be different, but I don’t think so on this occasion.”