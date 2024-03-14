AEW rolled into TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 15) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Action Andretti & Top Flight in a trios match. Strong hit his finisher on Andretti for the pin.

Mariah May & Toni Storm were victorious in a tag team squash match against Kayla Sparks & Little Mean Kathleen. After the match was over, Deonna Purrazzo came out and said Thunder Rosa will be her mystery partner for next week’s (Mar. 20) tag match on Dynamite against May and Storm.

Konosuke Takeshita beat Komander in a “really strong match” that lasted 10 minutes and was said to be “awesome.”

Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver).

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night in its regular time slot at 10 pm ET on TNT?