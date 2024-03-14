Show me the money: Evaluating Mercedes Moné’s AEW debut

The wrestling world was abuzz with anticipation this week as Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks, made her long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite: Big Business. The event took place in Moné’s hometown of Boston, MA, adding an extra layer of excitement to her already highly anticipated arrival. Fans and critics alike were eagerly awaiting Moné’s move to AEW, curious to see how she would fare in the promotion and what impact she might make on the roster and women’s division.

Though Moné’s debut succeeded in creating buzz and excitement, it didn’t meet all expectations. Her character wasn’t clearly defined on the show, as she followed a trope with limited appeal that didn’t align with her presentation.

But first, the good.

Dynamite wasted no time in getting to the big reveal as Moné kicked off the show with a banging entrance theme.

At first, it appeared that Gunther had jumped ship from WWE, as the first chords of a club mix version of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 blared over the speakers before a piped-in chant of “C-E-O” went on loop. Credit to Moné for playing into her Boss gimmick by giving fans something to sing along to. Because as we know, wrestling fans love to make shows about themselves, and this immediately got them involved in the festivities.

Next came her entrance.

In short, Moné looked like American royalty, with a polar bear white fur coat with gold tassels on the outside and gold lining on the inside. From head to toe, Moné looked like the biggest thing to hit AEW.

Period.

But then came her monologue, and that’s where her presentation unraveled.

Instead of offering a brief but heartfelt acknowledgment of her hometown fans before putting AEW on notice, Moné went into a long-winded love letter devoted to her admirers and the industry that made all her hopes and dreams come true. Rather than set herself apart like the star that she is, she spoke as if she was a humble beginner getting their first crack at the big time despite reciting her impressive resume at WWE.

Moné’s attempt at relatability seemed excessive, as she all but shouted, “Hey everyone, I’m just like you.” This was underscored by her use of the inspiring line, “If I can do it, you can do it too.” Such verbiage is what one expects from a plucky underdog like Rocky Balboa, not someone whose persona is as brash and boastful as Apollo Creed.

And that’s where I found a disconnect in Moné’s character.

Although I believe in her sincerity, her humble words clash with her haughty persona. While some might find Moné’s display of humility refreshing, it fails to distinguish her from other wrestlers expressing gratitude for living their dreams. Rather than presenting herself as a definitive boss, she appears more like a well-dressed, articulate Tony Khan, attempting to relate to the common person despite her character’s stature.

Finally, Moné got around to addressing what everyone could expect from her. This was both a hit and a miss.

“So let’s get down to business,” said the former WWE women’s champion. “You want to know why I’m here? Because I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this revolution can be global.”

That Moné said she wanted to be in AEW, first and foremost, was a hit. During a recent podcast appearance, Moné discussed the possibility of returning to WWE, saying, “I know I’m gonna be back there one day.”

Online critics were quick to attack, calling her move to AEW a money grab. Perhaps it is, as her desire to return to WWE at some point suggests that she’s not going to be a lifer at AEW. While that could change depending on how her AEW run goes, it doesn’t mean she can’t add value to AEW and improve its standing. LeBron James made considerable contributions to the NBA teams he played for before returning home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But what came next was a particular speech that mostly resonates with a limited audience.

“Everybody in that locker room, I can’t wait to tear it up with every single one of you.”

Such a line suggests that she looks forward to staging quality wrestling exhibitions, an exaggerated dance routine of simulated violence that nets five-star praise, and “This Is Awesome” chants from the crowd.

While I expect Moné to put on the best in-ring performance possible, that’s not what sells tickets, draws interest, and leads to big ratings. Again, she is a character on a television show rooted in combat and conflict. A better declaration might’ve been to put the locker room on notice, specifically Britt Baker and her band of cronies.

In years past, there were several public spats regarding Baker and former AEW Women’s Champ Thunder Rosa, as Baker and friends openly expressed their disdain for Rosa.

If Moné had, in kayfabe, challenged the division to try that with her, it would have been a spicy setup for a future showdown between the CEO and Ms. DMD. Instead, we got a glorified version of Kumbaya.

Maybe that was done by Moné to protect the fragile egos in AEW while making nice with her new coworkers. Given how things went for the outspoken CM Punk, that’s not a stretch, especially since leaks to dirt sheet writers and dirty gossip still seem to be the order of the day in A-E-Dub.

Time will tell if Moné can avoid the pitfalls of alleged Career Malcontent Punk or if she will have the mother of all meltdowns.

But regarding her first promo in AEW, it was good but not great. Later, Moné closed the night by saving Willow Nightingale from a 2-on-1 assault by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The brief physicality she displayed seemed fine.

Overall, it was a promising start, but there is room for improvement, especially in how her character is presented, as a humble speaker who is simultaneously flashy and braggadocious will only last so far. But for now, hopefully, her presence will encourage viewers to keep tuning in to see Moné ultimately flourish in a more defined role.