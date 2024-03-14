Will Ospreay already feels like one of AEW’s biggest stars, Bruv

AEW & Tony Khan completed their hat trick of big free agent acquisitions last night (Mar. 13) when Mercedes Moné debuted on the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite.

The episode made sure we got a glimpse of all three by 9pm in Boston, starting with Moné, before giving us our latest helping of heel Kazuchika Okada, and then moving into its second hour with Will Ospreay (sandwiched in there was also a World title match that got us one step closer to Swerve Strickland as AEW’s top champion... something that felt like it was undoubtedly the company’s biggest storyline just a few weeks ago, but that now has competition for that spot).

It definitely conveyed that the recent additions to the roster have given AEW a serious infusion of star power.

As Ospreay was making his way to the ring with the TD Garden crowd chanting his name, it felt like he may be the biggest star of the bunch before all is said and done. In just a few weeks as a full-timer in the States, he’s already established a strong connection with AEW audiences.

Some of that he’s done the way we expected him to — with great matches. But he’s also done it on the microphone, and he had Beantown eating out of the palm of his hand last night as he hyped his upcoming PPV match against Bryan Danielson. Along the way, he managed to send a message to critics of both his in-ring style and AEW’s “dream match” booking.

Hard to question his passion, especially after he nailed the big beats like “Bruv, I am the feeling”, “I don’t plan on dying, Bruv”, and the Bruv-free capper, “My name is Will Ospreay, and I am on another level.”

Ospreay says, “I’m not used to this” a couple times while walking to the ring. You can see that as his eyes dart around while delivering his promo instead of just looking into the camera that’s in the ring with him. He has things to work on. But unless something happens to slow his momentum, it would be surprising if he’s not holding the World title himself by the end of the year — or even by the time AEW leaves Wembley Stadium this August.

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné has ARRIVED in AEW!

Undisputed Kingdom’s Wardlow gets his shot at the AEW Champion Samoa Joe!

The Elite, Okada & EVPs, vs Penta, PAC, & Continental Champ Eddie Kingston!

Darby Allin vs “Switchblade” Jay White for the FIRST TIME EVER!

FTW Champ, Hook, teams with Chris Jericho to face the Gates of Agony!

WHAT A MAIN EVENT! Willow Nightingale vs Riho!

