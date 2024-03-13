Stardom star works ROH taping after Tony Khan mets with joshi promotion’s president

A couple hours before AEW’s special “Big Business” edition of Dynamite kicked off from Boston tonight (Mar. 13), Tony Khan tweeted this:

AEW and women’s wrestling fans have been clamoring for Khan to “open the Forbidden Door” to New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s sister promotion Stardom for years. When the joshi (as women’s wrestling is known in Japan) promotion’s previous president Rossy Ogawa was ousted last month, TK did a victory lap on social media. That certainly gave the impression that Ogawa was the reason we hadn’t seen much Stardom/AEW crossover... a notion tonight’s meeting with Rossy’s replacement Taro Okada won’t do much to dispel.

Certainly not when a short time later, reports started coming out of TD Garden that Stardom’s Mina Shirakawa — a wrestler who’s held singles, tag and trios gold in the three-plus years she’s been with Stardom — took on Anna Jay at Wednesday night’s Ring of Honor taping.

AEW’s women’s division was upgraded in a big way tonight with the debut of Mercedes Moné, a wrestler who was just getting started in the joshi scene last year when she suffered a serious ankle injury. The big Stardom match Moné seemed to be angling for before getting hurt may not happen (Giulia is loyal to Ogawa, and reportedly plans to help him launch a new promotion in Japan after her Stardom contract expires at the end of the month, then sign with WWE), but it seems like Mercedes will probably work with some Stardom talent during the course of her AEW run.

