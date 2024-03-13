Okada gets his first title shot in AEW next week on Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada started his second week on the AEW roster by bullying Alex Marvez along with his new partners in The Elite, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks.

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson share their thoughts before their trio's match later tonight.



Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/6VC6tWSVvn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 14, 2024

He then went on to wrestle with The Bucks against Eddie Kingston and Death Triangle’s PAC & Penta El Zero M. In his debut appearance last Wednesday, Okada made it pretty clear he was coming for one or all of the belts that make up Kingston’s Continental Crown.

After he capitalized on a low blow Nicholas delivered to Eddie by hitting his Rainmaker clothesline to pin the Mad King, Okada left no doubt about which belt he was targeting: the AEW Continental title.

While Okada’s intent was clear, AEW’s never been 100% transparent about the rules around their version of the Triple Crown. But before we could spend too much time researching if they said the Ring of Honor World, NJPW Strong Openweight and AEW Continental championships could be defended separately, Okada vs. Kingston for the last one was announced for the Mar. 20 Dynamite in Toronto.

That makes sense, as either of the other two belts would be a step down for the man with the longest IWGP Heavyweight title reign of all-time on his resume.

Will he win gold just three weeks into his AEW run? We’ll find out in seven days, when we’re treated to another loaded Dynamite.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for next Wednesday:

• Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland in I Quit Match for the TNT championship • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental title • Chris Jericho vs. HOOK • Deonna Purrazzo & a MYSTERY PARTNER vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May • We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné

Does that restore the feeling for ya?