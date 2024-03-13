Wardlow earned an AEW World title shot when he won Revolution’s All-Star Scramble earlier this month, and the company didn’t waste any time booking the disgruntled Undisputed Kingdom big man in a match against Samoa Joe for the belt.

It happened at the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite in Boston’s TD Garden tonight (Mar. 13), and after a pre-taped version of “Storytime with Adam Cole” to recap history from the challenger’s point of view...

For his part, Joe simply told us that Wardlow had made a mistake stepping to him, and that he doesn’t lose championships in the Garden.

The two big men traded big shots, with Joe bloodying Wardlow’s mouth at one point. Mr. Mayhem seemed to create a path to victory when he feigned a knee injury, gauging Joe’s eyes and going for the finish.

But Joe weathered that storm and played a bit of possum himself when Wardlow went for his Powerbomb Symphony, he slipped behind him to lock in the Coquina Clutch. The challenger fought, but faded after they fell to the mat. The referee had no choice but to call for the bell, and Wardlow moves to the back of the line.

The king still reigns



What a match as #AEWBigBusiness on #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/6L8HoxjrUa — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 14, 2024

And by the time he gets to the front again, we may have a new champion. A pissed off Swerve Strickland, who Joe choked out last Wednesday after they teamed for a victory over Wardlow’s teammates Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, took out security to storm the ring and seemingly call “next”.

