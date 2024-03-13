Mercedes Moné is All Elite

Mercedes Moné’s arrival in AEW has been anticipated for more than a year, stretching back at least to when she officially became a free agent on Jan. 1, 2023. An injury Moné suffered while wrestling for New Japan last May stalled her arrival, but Mercedes watch resumed when she shared she’d resumed training in November. Then last month, Tony Khan announced a “Big Business” show in her hometown of Boston for tonight (Mar. 13) and the clock officially starting ticking.

Neither the former Sasha Banks or her new employer announced she’d be debuting on this week’s Dynamite, but they didn’t hide it either. The big question was what Moné would do in her first AEW appearance...

We didn’t have to wait long to find out. A Maybach pulled into TD Garden while Renee Paquette was welcoming us to the show, and as the announcers were finishing their rundown of the card some unfamiliar music hit and the letters “C.E.O” went on the big screen. And that’s what the packed house chanted as Moné made her way to an AEW ring for the first time.

Mercedes told Boston that she’s home, and thanked the fans for having her back for the last two years and sticking with her through the lows (which she didn’t specify) and highs (some of which she did list). Moné told us we’d be making more moments together now that she’s here.

Fighting through tears on several occasions, Mercedes spoke about how much wrestling means to her, and how people like Eddie Guerrero encouraged her to follow her dreams. That dream was to become the greatest women’s wrestler of all-time.

She’s here because AEW is the only place that can take the women’s revolution she helped start global. Moné is excited to work with everyone in the locker room, and will be keeping an eye on tonight’s main event between Willow Nightingale & Riho, as she and Nightingale have unfinished business (they were wrestling when Mercedes ankle was injured last year, which led to Willow becoming the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s champion).

But that’s for later. For now, she thanked Tony Khan, announced that our new C.E.O. is here, then dropped her robe to reveal some bedazzled ring gear.

She already got the women a main event... excited to see what else changes now that Mercedes Moné is All Elite?

Get complete results and coverage of everything on the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite here.