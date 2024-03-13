Darby Allin takes (another) terrifying bump, get written off to climb Everest

Darby Allin and Jay White wrestled each other one-on-one for the first time on Mar. 13’s “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite. It featured the kind of high risk moves we’ve come to expect from any Allin match, including this scary looking missed Coffin Drop that saw him bounce off the ring apron.

Darby somehow got up from that and beat the ten count, but ran right into a Blade Runner from White. That allowed the Switchblade to pick up the win, and start the angle that followed the match.

First, The Gunns were out to help their Bullet Club Gold teammate inflict more punishment on Allin. They were cut off by The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, who questioned their Bang Bang Scissor Gang allies’ actions. Billy Gunn got in White’s face as Max Caster & Anthony Bowens helped Darby from the ring, and took a steel chair shot when he turned his back on Switchblade. The Acclaimed returned to the ring and caught a beating themselves. The heel trio finished things off by using a chair and a bat to “break” Allin’s ankle.

That should serve as Darby’s write-off for his upcoming climb of Mt. Everest. It should also set the table for a feud between the two sides of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, and quite possibly the unification of Bullet Club Gold’s Ring of Honor Six-Man titles and the AEW Trios belts held by The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass.

