At this point, we’re all just waiting to see how AEW debuts Mercedes Moné during the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite in Boston tonight (Mar. 13).

Neither the company nor the former Sasha Banks has done much to disguise the fact she’ll be there. Moné started posting pictures (like the one above) and videos from her hometown to her Instagram Story last night, and joined many of her soon-to-be co-workers in posting messages like this one on X this afternoon...

BO$$TON

❤️ — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 13, 2024

That’s why we didn’t even bother to slap a spoiler tag on this. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have some cool news to share... even though it’s not much of a surprise, either.

On their Elite paysite, PWInsider reports that WWE’s Bayley and Naomi are in Beantown to support their friend as she makes he next big move.

If you’ve followed Mercedes’ post-WWE career, you know why this isn’t a surprise. Bayley and Naomi (or Trinity, as she’s known whenever she’s not on SmackDown) flew to Tokyo last year to see Moné make her New Japan debut, and also made a less arduous trip to San Jose, California to celebrate with The Boss-turned-Legit C.E.O. after she won the IWGP Women’s title in February of 2023.

Surprise or no, these demonstrations of friendship crossing promotional boundaries are always cool. Given the particular politics involved here, we wouldn’t count on there being a ton of documentation of Bayley & Naomi’s trip to New England... but keep your eyes on the ‘Gram. You never know what might pop up there for 24 hours.