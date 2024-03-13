Injury sidelines team from AEW tag title tournament

It appears that the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament is already in need of shuffling after an injury sidelined one of the participating duos. Anthony Henry suffered a broken jaw, and that means the Workhorsemen won’t be able to compete.

Henry revealed the news that he suffered the injury in a match against Bryan Keith on Sunday, March 10. That’s where he also mentioned that his tag team with JD Drake were supposed to wrestle in the AEW tournament.

Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night's match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/E3YnKJ5iyC — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024

The bout took place in Deadlock Pro Wrestling as Henry challenged Keith for the DPW National Championship. The Bounty Hunter won via knee strike.

Henry reflected on the injury as a blessing in disguise to give him time to deal with bulging discs in his back.

I am gonna accept this injury as fate's way of telling me I needed time.



The reality is I have bulging discs in my back and haven't been 100% for over a year. When I come back, I will be 100% for the 1st in a long time, and everyone is in trouble then!



Hope everyone is ready! — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 13, 2024

Henry also shouted out Mustafa Ali and DPW personnel for checking on him backstage.

Wanted to shout out @MustafaAli_X for being the first person to check on me in the back. We don't even know each other well. He didn't have to care.



The @deadlockpro crew were more than willing to help in whatever way possible and continue to be accommodating. Thanks, all! — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024

There aren’t many details known yet about the AEW World Tag Team Tournament. A handful of teams have declared their intention to go for gold, but no official list has been announced. The tournament is scheduled to start on Collision for Saturday, March 16.

The Workhorsemen wouldn’t have been predicted to go far in the upcoming competition. Even though Henry and Drake have won several tag team championships on the indie circuit, they’ve never won a match on AEW television despite often putting on quality fights in defeat.

Well wishes to Anthony Henry on his recovery.