Injury sidelines team from AEW tag title tournament

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It appears that the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament is already in need of shuffling after an injury sidelined one of the participating duos. Anthony Henry suffered a broken jaw, and that means the Workhorsemen won’t be able to compete.

Henry revealed the news that he suffered the injury in a match against Bryan Keith on Sunday, March 10. That’s where he also mentioned that his tag team with JD Drake were supposed to wrestle in the AEW tournament.

The bout took place in Deadlock Pro Wrestling as Henry challenged Keith for the DPW National Championship. The Bounty Hunter won via knee strike.

Henry reflected on the injury as a blessing in disguise to give him time to deal with bulging discs in his back.

Henry also shouted out Mustafa Ali and DPW personnel for checking on him backstage.

There aren’t many details known yet about the AEW World Tag Team Tournament. A handful of teams have declared their intention to go for gold, but no official list has been announced. The tournament is scheduled to start on Collision for Saturday, March 16.

The Workhorsemen wouldn’t have been predicted to go far in the upcoming competition. Even though Henry and Drake have won several tag team championships on the indie circuit, they’ve never won a match on AEW television despite often putting on quality fights in defeat.

Well wishes to Anthony Henry on his recovery.

