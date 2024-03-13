Sting to make his first appearance since retirement at GalaxyCon

Sting will make his first public appearance after calling it a career this Saturday, March 16, at GalaxyCon Richmond in Richmond, VA. According to the event’s website, the Stinger will “participate in Professional Photo Ops and sign autographs with fans” from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Announced last November, GalaxyCon Richmond marks the first time wrestling buffs will have an opportunity to meet Sting following his retirement at All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution event earlier this month. In his final match, Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks. With the win, Sting ended his career by going undefeated in AEW.

The event was indeed a special occasion, as several of Sting’s colleagues came out to celebrate the end of a career that began in 1985. Following Revolution, Sting shared several photos and videos from before and after the show while thanking everyone who made his career and last match possible.

“I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget,” Sting wrote in a post on X. “Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all!”

Those who’d like to meet The Icon and thank him personally for providing nearly 40 years of entertainment will have the chance to do so at GalaxyCon Richmond. The three-day festival features celebrities, artists, writers, and panelists, among many attractions. In addition to Sting, several legendary wrestlers are scheduled to appear, including Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Nic Nemeth, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Sabu, Trish Stratus, and Lita.