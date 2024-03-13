Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 13) with a live show from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the second episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Dynasty, which takes place on April 21.

Mercedes Moné finally arrives in AEW

Mercedes Moné is expected to join the AEW roster tonight at Big Business, even though for some reason AEW hasn’t gone hard on promoting a surprise debut for the show. Even so, most of the fans in attendance know what’s up, and they will lose their minds when Mercedes officially becomes All Elite in Boston.

Will AEW handle her debut similarly to CM Punk’s 2021 arrival by kicking the show off right away with her entrance music and appearance, or will Mercedes interrupt another wrestler’s promo? Moné will have to cut a promo of her own when she steps foot into that ring, and there’s a ton of anticipation for what she will say. Will Moné comment at all on her controversial departure from WWE nearly two years ago?

Mercedes is instantly the biggest star in the AEW women’s division, and perhaps the entire company, so she could very well shoot right to the top looking for a match at Dynasty against AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

With Mercedes joining Will Ospreay and Shawn Spears Kazuchika Okada as new major additions to the AEW roster over the last three weeks, it shows that Tony Khan isn’t kidding around when he says AEW has the best roster in the world. Despite that being the case, Mercedes has a lot to prove after missing the last 10 months due to injury, and she begins to take back that spotlight tonight at Big Business. Exciting times are ahead, folks.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Samoa Joe defends the AEW world title tonight against Wardlow. Will The Undisputed Kingdom pull out all the stops to ensure their man becomes the new champion? Regardless of who walks out with the gold, will Swerve Strickland come out to issue a challenge for AEW Dynasty?

Kazuchika Okada teams up with Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to take on the trio of PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston. The Bastard PAC just returned to AEW over the weekend on Collision, but beating The Elite will be a tall order in his first match back. Will this fight move Okada closer to a title match against Kingston for the Continental Crown?

Darby Allin vs. Jay White is booked for tonight. Darby is leaving the ring to (try to) climb Mount Everest at the end of the month, so perhaps there will be an angle here to write him off. Will Darby wrestle with his back covered up, following the insane glass spot he was involved with at Revolution?

A battle of babyfaces is scheduled when Willow Nightingale goes one-on-one with Riho. The winner of this match could be looking at a future TBS title match against Julia Hart. How will Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander affect the outcome, if at all?

Chris Jericho & FTW Champion HOOK are teaming up tonight to take on the Gates of Agony. If the chemistry is there between Jericho and HOOK, perhaps they’ll keep the team going for the upcoming AEW world tag team championship tournament.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- That tag team tournament begins this weekend on Collision, so it’d be nice to get an actual bracket tonight. Some teams like FTR, The Infantry, Young Bucks, and Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta have already indicated they plan to win the whole damn thing. Will former champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill return to action as part of the field? Are Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli the favorites after beating FTR at Revolution?

- How will AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom respond after Kyle O’Reilly said he needs to go down his own path alone for now?

- The Young Bucks suspended Hangman Page from The Elite, but does that mean he’s also suspended from AEW?

- Saraya and her brother crossed the line when they took out Angel Parker, but it sounds like they plan to attack him again. How far is Ruby Soho willing to go in order to get revenge?

- Adam Copeland gets to fight TNT Champion Christian Cage in an “I Quit” match next week in Toronto. Will Adam tell us what’s in his mystery box before then, or will we have to wait until next week to find out?

- Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson have been respectful towards each other while setting up a dream match at AEW Dynasty. Will Don Callis and his cronies piss off Ospreay if they try to injure Danielson before the fight?

- Where the f*** is Hikaru Shida?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?