AEW Dynamite Big Business results, live blog (Mar. 13, 2024): Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show is the promotion’s first Big Business special, and comes our way from Boston’s TD Garden. It will feature Samoa Joe defending his AEW World title against Wardlow, and almost certainly the long-awaited debut of Mercedes Moné!

We’ll also see Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks take on Eddie Kingston & the Lucha Bros, and a first time ever clash between Darby Allin & Switchblade Jay White. Plus, Willown Nightingale goes one-on-one against Riho, Chris Jericho teams with HOOK against Gates of Agony... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE BIG BUSINESS RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 13